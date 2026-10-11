CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Released After 24 Hours In Detention

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released by an executive magistrate on Sunday morning, October 11, after spending nearly 24 hours in preventive detention. Their release was reportedly subject to a condition linked to maintaining peace.

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police from inside their Air India flight shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Mumbai on Saturday, October 10. They were travelling to participate in the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denied permission by the authorities.

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The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP Leaders Released By Executive Magistrate

Dipke, Das and Ranka were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at the Delhi Cantonment police station on Sunday. Following the proceedings, the magistrate ordered their release, according to reports.

Preventive action had been taken against the leaders under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including Section 126, which deals with security for keeping the peace, and Section 170, which concerns arrests to prevent the commission of cognisable offences.

Section 126 empowers an executive magistrate to require a person to execute a bond for maintaining peace when there are grounds to believe that the person may breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity. The provision allows for such a bond for a period of up to one year.

Leaders Detained From Air India Flight At IGI Airport

The three CJP leaders were detained on Saturday shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Videos circulating online showed police personnel boarding the aircraft to take them into custody.

The leaders were heading to Jantar Mantar for a proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the SIR exercise. Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest and deployed extensive security arrangements to prevent a large gathering.

The detentions drew attention as the CJP leaders had said they were prepared to face arrest while proceeding with their planned agitation.

Dhruv Rathee Also Released After Detention

The CJP leaders’ release follows that of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday amid the police crackdown ahead of the proposed demonstration.

Rathee was released late on Saturday, according to reports, with police reportedly warning him against attempting to join further protests at Jantar Mantar.

Several other political leaders and protesters were also detained across Delhi as authorities tightened security, imposed barricades and restricted access at some metro stations to prevent a large-scale gathering. Most of those detained were released by Saturday night.

CJP Continues Protest Call Over SIR

Despite the detentions, the CJP had called for a fresh march to Jantar Mantar at around 10 am on Sunday, October 11, and said its agitation would continue until its demands were met.

The party’s protest centres on allegations of irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and its demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. With Dipke, Das and Ranka now released, the planned demonstration remains a key development to watch amid continued security arrangements in the national capital.