Western Railways' Mumbai Central Division Office Canteen Gets 'Eat Right Campus' Certificate |

Recently, the Divisional Office Canteen of Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway received the prestigious 'Eat Right Campus' certificate by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This certificate has been awarded to the Divisional Office Canteen by FSSAI.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Eat Right is a campaign of the Government of India which ensures safe and healthy food to the people.

Different parameters are considered like cleanliness and hygiene of the premises and canteen, not using single-use plastic, not using paper for food items, ingredients used in cooking like spices, salt etc. should be branded, expiry date should be written on all food items, use of hand gloves by vendors and their police verification, facility of pure drinking water, availability of dustbins in adequate number for dry and wet waste etc.

This certificate is given by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to those canteens which have set the standard of providing safe and nutritious food to their customers.