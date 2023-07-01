Western Railways Jumbo Block Between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Stations On July 2: Check Details

representative pic

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Slow trains will be operated on fast lines

According to Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters concerned. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.