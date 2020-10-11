Western Railway to run 15 more pairs of special trains including Mumbai–Ahmedabad Tejas Express

Train No 02961/02962 Mumbai Central – Indore Superfast Special Avantika Express (Daily)

Train No 02961 Mumbai Central – Indore special will depart Mumbai Central at 19.10 hrs w.e.f 15th Oct, 2020 & will reach Indore Jn at 09.15 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 02962 Indore – Mumbai Central special will leave Indore Jn at 16.15 hrs w.e.f 15th Oct, 2020, & will arrive Mumbai Central at 06.10 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar, Thandla Road, Bamnia, Ratlam, Khachrod, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas stations in both directions. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 02945/02946 Mumbai Central – Okha Superfast Special Saurashtra Mail (Daily)

Train No 02945 Mumbai Central – Okha special will depart Mumbai Central at 21.35 hrs w.e.f 15th Oct, 2020 & will reach Okha at 15.35 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 02946 Okha – Mumbai Central special will leave Okha at 13.10 hrs w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020 & will arrive Mumbai Central at 07.10 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Lakhtar, Surendranagar, Than, Wankaner, Rajkot, Padadhari, Jam Wanthali,Hapa, Jamnagar, Kanalus, Khambhaliya, Bhatiya, Dwarka and Mithapur stations in both directions. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09075/09076 Bandra Terminus - Ramnagar Superfast SpecialExpress (Weekly)

Train No 09075 Bandra Terminus - Ramnagar special will depart Bandra (T) every Thursday at 05.10 hrs w.e.f 15th Oct, 2020, to reach Ramnagar at 11.00 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09076 Ramnagar – Bandra (T) special will leave Ramnagar every Friday at 16.30 hrs w.e.f 16th Oct, 2020, to arrive Bandra (T) at 22.00 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn, Hathras City, Kasganj, Budaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Baheri, Kichha, Lal Kuan, Bazpur and Kashipur stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09021/09022 Bandra Terminus - Lucknow Superfast Special Express (Weekly)

Train No 09021 Bandra Terminus - Lucknow special will depart Bandra (T)every Saturday at 12.55 hrs w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020, to reach Lucknow at 19.15 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09022 Lucknow – Bandra (T) special will leave Lucknow every Sunday at 23.35 hrs w.e.f 18th Oct, 2020, to arrive Bandra (T) at 08.00 hrs o­n Tuesday. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Anwarganj and Kanpur Central stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 02971/02972 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Superfast Special Express (Tri-Weekly)

Train No 02971 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus special will depart Bandra (T)every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 21.30 hrs w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020, to reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 10.30 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 02972 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra (T) special will leave Bhavnagar Terminus every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 18.30 hrs w.e.f 16th Oct, 2020, to arrive Bandra (T) at 08.35 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Andheri, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar Gate, Joravarnagar, Limbdi, Ranpur, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, Sihor Gujarat and Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09003/09004 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Special Express(Tri-Weekly)

Train No 09003 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj special will depart Bandra (T)every Wednesday, Friday & Sunday at 23.45 hrs w.e.f 16th Oct, 2020, to reach Bhuj at 12.40 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09004 Bhuj – Bandra (T) special will leave Bhuj every Monday, Thursday & Saturday at 15.55 hrs w.e.f 17thOct, 2020, to arrive Bandra (T) at 05.15 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions. This train comprises ofIst AC, AC 2Tier and AC 3 Tier coaches.

Train No 09047/09048 Bandra Terminus – H. NizamuddinSpecial Yuva Express (Weekly)

Train No 09047 Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin special will depart Bandra (T)every Friday at 16.35 hrs w.e.f 16th Oct, 2020, to reach H. Nizamuddin at 09.40 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09048 H. Nizamuddin – Bandra (T) special will leave H. Nizamuddin every Saturday at 15.35 hrs w.e.f 17thOct, 2020, to arrive Bandra (T) at 09.20 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Mathura Jnstations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3 Tier and AC Chair car coaches.

Train No 09111/09112 Valsad - Haridwar Superfast Special Express (Weekly)

Train No 09111 Valsad- Haridwar special will depart Valsadevery Tueday at 15.40 hrs w.e.f 20th Oct, 2020, to reach Haridwar at 16.15 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09112 Haridwar - Valsad special will leave Haridwar every Wednesday at 18.30 hrs w.e.f 21st Oct, 2020, to reach Valsad at 18.20 hrsthe next day. Enroute this train will halt at Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, H. Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Meerut City and Roorkee stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09209/09210 Valsad - Puri Superfast Special Express (Weekly)

Train No 09209 Valsad- Puri special will depart Valsad at 20.15 hrs every Thursday w.e.f 15th Oct, 2020, to reachPuri at 09.45 hrs o­n Saturday.

Similarly, Train No 09210 Puri - Valsad special will leave Puri at 06.30 hrs every Sunday w.e.f 18thOct, 2020, to reach Valsad at 19.50 hrsthe next day. Enroute this train will halt atSurat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam,Ujjain, Maksi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni South, Shahdol, Anuppur, Pendra Rd, Bilaspur, Champa, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur City, Angul, Talcher Rd, Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Rd. stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09147/09148 Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Special Express(Bi- Weekly)

Train No 09147 Surat - Bhagalpur special will depart Surat at 09.55 hrs every Tuesday & Saturday w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020, to reach Bhagalpur at 19.00 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09148 Bhagalpur - Surat special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.25 hrs every Monday & Thursday w.e.f 19th Oct, 2020, to reach Surat at 18.40 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt atUdhna, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagrajcheoki, Vindhyachal, Mirzapur, Chunar, Dd Upadhyaya, Dildarnagar, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokameh, Kiul, Kajra, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Bariarpur and Sultanganj stations in both directions. This train comprises ofAC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09063/09064 Udhna - Danapur Special Express (Bi- Weekly)

Train No 09063 Udhna - Danapur special will depart from Udhna at 08.20 hrs every Tuesday & Saturdayw.e.f17th Oct, 2020, to reach Danapur at 13.35 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09064 Danapur - Udhna special will leave Danapur at 16.40 hrs every Wednesday & Sunday w.e.f 18th Oct, 2020, to reach Udhna at 22.45 hrsthe next day. Enroute this train will halt atNandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Rd, Varanasi,Dd Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09103/09104 Vadodara – Varanasi Superfast Special Express(Weekly)

Train No 09103 Vadodara - Varanasi special will depart from Vadodara at 20.00 hrs every Wednesdayw.e.f21stOct, 2020, to reach Varanasi at 22.20 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09104 Varanasi - Vadodara special will leave Varanasi at 06.15 hrs every Friday w.e.f 23rdOct, 2020, to reach Vadodara at 09.30 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt atBharuch, Surat, Nandurbar, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Prayagrajcheoki stations in both directions. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 02941/02942 Bhavnagar - Asansol Superfast Special Express (Weekly)

Train No 02941 Bhavnagar Terminus – Asansol special will depart Bhavnagar T. every Tuesday at 17.30 hrs w.e.f 20th Oct, 2020, to reach Asansol at 10.25 hrs o­n Thursday.

Similarly, Train No 02942 Asansol - Bhavnagar Terminus special will leave Asansol every Thursday at 19.45 hrs w.e.f 22nd Oct, 2020, to reach Bhavnagar T at 11.10 hrs o­n Saturday. Enroute this train will halt at Songadh,Dhola, Botad, Joravarnagar, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Dd Upadhyaya, Bhabua Rd, Sasaram, Dehri, Anugrah Narayan, Gaya, Koderma, Parasnath and Dhanbad stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 09305/09306 Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Kamakhya Special Express (Weekly)

Train No 09305 Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Kamakhya special will depart Ambedkar Nagar every Thursday at 12.45 hrs w.e.f15th Oct, 2020, to reach Kamakhya at 13.45 hrs o­n Saturday.

Similarly, Train No 09306 Kamakhya – Dr Ambedkar Nagar special will leave Kamakhya every Sunday at 05.35 hrs w.e.f 18thOct, 2020, to reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 06.05 hrs o­n Tuesday. Enroute this train will halt at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaramnagr, Vidisha, Bina, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Barauni, Begu Sarai, Khagaria, Mansi, Naugachia, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Binnaguri, Hasimara, Alipur Duar, Kokrajhar andNew Bongaigaon stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.

Train No 82901/82902 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Expess (Except Thursday)

Train No 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will depart Mumbai Central at 15.35 hrs w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020, to reach Ahmedabad at 21.55 hrs the same day.

Similarly, Train No 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will leave Ahmedabad at 06.40 hrs w.e.f 17thOct, 2020, to arrive Mumbai Central at 13.10 hrs the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Andheri, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC Chair car & Executive AC Chair car coaches. The halt for this train has been provided at Andheri station o­n temporary basis, till such time that the general public is permitted to travel in suburban trains.

Details about bookings:

The booking of Train No 09003/09004 & 09047 will open from 11th October, 2020.

For Train No 02961/02962, 02945/02946, 09305, 09209 & 09075 will open from 12th October, 2020.

For Train No 02971/02972 from 13th October, 2020. For Train No 09063, 09147 & 09021 from 14th October, 2020 and for Train No 02941, 09111 & 09103 from 15th October, 2020 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website.