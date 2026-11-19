Western Railway To Demolish Prabhadevi Chawls On November 20, 102 Occupants Face Eviction In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) is set to demolish unauthorised structures on its land near Prabhadevi railway station on November 20, putting 102 occupants of two chawls and ground-floor rooms at risk of eviction. The demolition, initially scheduled to begin on Thursday, was postponed after residents approached the court and the required police deployment for maintaining law and order did not arrive. Railway officials said the necessary arrangements and clearances have now been secured and the drive will proceed on Friday.

The structures are located at the southern end of Prabhadevi station, on land that Western Railway claims belongs to it as per its survey records and plans. The occupants include families who have lived in the locality for 50 to 60 years, with several running small businesses such as shops, food stalls and general stores catering to employees of nearby corporate offices. For these families, the proposed demolition threatens not just their homes but also their sources of livelihood.

Mumbai: Western Railway To Demolish Unauthorised Structures On Prabhadevi Station On November 19-20, Putting 102 Occupants At Risk Of Eviction#Mumbai #Prabhadevi #WesternRailway #MumbaiNews #RailwayLand #DemolitionDrive #EvictionDrive #SlumRehabilitation #MumbaiRealEstate #MaharashtraNewshttps://t.co/8VEwg3U7ZG To get epaper daily on your whatsapp click here: https://t.co/0jgewcGGes — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 19, 2026

Residents Seek Rehabilitation And Legal Relief

Residents have sought a fair rehabilitation process, urging authorities to examine their occupation history and verify documents, including earlier redevelopment and rehabilitation records maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). They have also approached the state government seeking alternative accommodation. A group of residents approached the court on Thursday seeking a stay on the demolition. However, they were directed to approach a Single Bench, and no stay was granted.

"The families have been residing here for seven decades. These people run their businesses outside corporate offices and earn their livelihood through them. We approached the court, which asked us to approach the Single Bench. Although there is no stay, we have approached the state government seeking alternative accommodation," said Mangesh Kasalkar, a local resident.

Another occupant, Sujan Shirishkar, said his family had been living in the area for more than 50 years and had received the eviction notice only on November 14. "We received the eviction notice on November 14, which is too short a time for us to move. We are still trying to figure out the situation. It is unfair that one fine day we are asked to vacate," he said.

Western Railway Confirms Demolition Plans

Western Railway officials, however, maintained that the eviction process had followed the prescribed legal procedure and that the demolition would be carried out as scheduled. "The demolition will go ahead as planned on Friday. We intend to construct residential quarters for our employees here," a WR official said.

According to railway records, proceedings against the occupants began on February 22, 2022, under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. A show-cause notice was issued, followed by hearings and final arguments. The eviction order was passed on October 12 and served on the occupants between October 15 and 17.

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Eviction Notices And Demolition Preparations

As part of the final preparations, a common notice announcing the November 19-20 demolition schedule was pasted on the encroached railway premises on November 14. Railway officials alleged that the occupants had erected unauthorised structures, including ground-plus-one constructions, on railway land. The eviction order directs occupants to vacate within the stipulated period and warns that the railway can remove the structures and recover the demolition expenses in case of non-compliance.

The proposed drive has brought the long-standing conflict between railway land protection and the rehabilitation concerns of families living on public land into focus. While WR maintains that the land is required for staff housing, residents say their decades-old presence and dependence on local businesses must be considered before they are displaced.

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