Western Railway Sets Record With ₹1.72 Crore Film Shoot Revenue

Mumbai: While consistently striving to increase the revenue from passengers & freight business, Western Railway has undertaken several innovative initiatives to boost non-fare revenue. In this direction, Western Railway has created a new benchmark in revenue generation through film shooting during the year 2025–26.

During this period up to 15th February, 2026 Western Railway earned highest ever revenue of around ₹1.72 crore from film shootings, which is almost 25% more than previous year. The previous best performance were during 2022–23, when Western Railway earned approximately ₹1.64 crore from film shooting, reflecting steady growth in this segment and placing Western Railway among the leading railway zones in the country in generating such revenue.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek, various stations, trains and railway premises under Western Railway are made available for shooting of films, television serials, web series and advertisement films. Shooting permissions are granted from time to time for Mail/Express trains as well as suburban local trains. In addition, railway stations, platforms, yards and other railway premises are also made available for shooting, providing filmmakers with realistic and vibrant locations.

Western Railway has simplified and streamlined the process of granting shooting permissions, enabling production houses and filmmakers to obtain necessary approvals in a time-bound manner. Now through a single window system, the production houses have to submit application for shooting and every other railway clearance is managed by PR Department and permission is issued. At the same time, utmost priority is given to safety, operational requirements and passenger convenience while conducting such shooting activities.

It is noteworthy that for the first time, film shooting inside India’s most modern and premium train, Vande Bharat, was permitted by Western Railway. This achievement provided the film industry an opportunity to utilize world-class railway infrastructure and highlighted the progressive and innovative approach of Western Railway.

Some of the films shot on Western Railway locations include – O Romeo, Fateh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sikandar and Advertisement such as Lizol, Pay TM, Colgate and many more.

Western Railway remains committed to strengthening coordination with the film industry, creating new opportunities, and enhancing non-fare revenue in the future.

