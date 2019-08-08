Western Railway services hit for 15 minutes as OHE trips

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Western Railway were inconvenienced on Wednesday evening peak hour when the services came to a halt due to an external cable fell on the overhead equipment (OHE) causing a trip.
The Western Railway tweeted, “External Cable fell on OHE between Mahalaxmi-Mumbai Central around 18.35 hrs, causing tripping of OHE. Traffic stopped on all the 4 lines. Restoration being done on a war-footing, expected soon. Inconvenience is highly regretted. #WRUpdates.”
Ravinder Bhakar, CRPO, WR said they sent the technical team to the spot. Soon, the services resumed. The services had come to a halt at 6.35pm on all the four WR lines. During the period, the services functioned from Dadar to Virar.
“We had taken a power block to remove cable fallen on OHE. The services were restored in 15 minutes on all the lines. Around 7.10pm, services normalised,” said the official.
In a similar incident at 11.27am, motorman P Chaudhary spotted a sari on the overhead wire between Sandhurst road and Masjid station. The line was shut for about 15 minutes. It was cleared and services resumed at 11.42am.
