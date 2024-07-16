Western Railway Mumbai Division Implements Centralised Monitoring System To Reduce Lift And Escalator Downtime |

The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has implemented advanced technology to enhance the maintenance of lifts and escalators, introducing a centralised monitoring system. This initiative has reduced downtime and increased availability for passengers.

According to a senior official, the average downtime for escalators, previously 35 to 40 minutes daily, has now been reduced to 15 to 20 minutes with the new web-based monitoring system.

WR currently operates 69 lifts and 122 escalators across various stations, aiming to provide convenience, especially for elderly and disabled passengers. However, passengers often face difficulties when escalators or lifts are non-functional, often due to misuse of the emergency stop button by miscreants.

“To address these issues promptly without deploying individual staff for each escalator and lift, WR has developed a web-based GSM alert monitoring system,” said the official. Additionally, a mobile application has been developed to provide real-time updates on escalator and lift status.



The monitoring system not only saves manpower but also ensures quick resolution of issues, benefiting passengers by minimising inconvenience. It facilitates efficient staff deployment, allowing more escalators and lifts to be managed with less staff members. Maintenance teams promptly attend to faults upon receiving alerts via the mobile or web app. The system generates a warning if the escalator/lift is overdue for scheduled maintenance.

In the last financial year, WR’s Mumbai Central division commissioned nine new lifts: two each at Bhayandar, Naigaon, and Vasai Road, and one each at Santacruz, Borivali, and Dahanu Road. Similarly, six new escalators were commissioned, including two each at Khar Road and Vasai Road, and one each at Bhayandar and Naigaon.