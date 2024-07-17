Western Railway Introduces Weekly Special Train Between Mumbai Central And Barauni To Ease Passenger Traffic | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run Weekly Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central and Barauni stations.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train is as under:

*Train No. 09145/09146 Mumbai Central – Barauni Weekly Special (12 Trips)*

Train No. 09145 Mumbai Central - Barauni Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Monday at 10.30 hrs and will reach Barauni at 04.00 hrs, on Wednesday. This train will run from 22nd July, 2024 to 26th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09146 Barauni – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Barauni on Thursday at 01.00 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 18.40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 25th July, 2024 to 29th August, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The Booking for Train No. *09145* will open from *19th July, 2024* at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in