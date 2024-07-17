 Western Railway Enforces Strict Action Against Garbage Disposal, Collects 77,600 Kg From Pantry Cars At 24 Stations
Western Railway is committed towards providing a clean travel environment in by ensuring the best service to its esteemed customers. In this sequence, many efforts are being made to maintain cleanliness in trains.

Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Western Railway is taking strict action against throwing garbage on the track, Garbage collection from Pantry Car carried out at 24 WR stations.

Western Railway is committed towards providing a clean travel environment in by ensuring the best service to its esteemed customers. In this sequence, many efforts are being made to maintain cleanliness in trains. For this purpose, arrangements like Clean Train Station and On-Board Housekeeping Services have been provided.

Apart from this, garbage collection points have also been created at various places to collect the garbage generated from the pantry car during the journey in long distance trains, so that not only the trains and railway premises remain clean but also the sides of the railway tracks remain clean. These practices lead to a cleaner and hygienic environment which enhances train travel experience.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, cleaning of long distance trains is carried out at the stations where the primary maintenance is being undertaken viz. Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, etc. Under this initiative, almost 600 trains are cleaned in Western Railway and all the garbage collected during cleaning of the train is disposed of as per the rules.

Over WR, garbage is collected from pantry car at 24 stations where 77600 Kgs. garbage bags (including Dry and Wet waste) are collected from pantry car and receipt is signed by the concerned manager for final disposal as per rules. WR has On-Board Housekeeping Services in total 175 Trains.

Indian Railways is committed to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and operational discipline on all trains. Passengers and stakeholders are encouraged to continue reporting any such incidents for immediate redressal, which reaffirms Indian Railways' commitment to ensuring a clean and safe travel environment for all.

