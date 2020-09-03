Western Railway installs rooftop solar panels of 5601.69 KWP capacity

In order to achieve the objective of Indian Railways to become 100% self sustainable for all its power needs and also to contribute to national solar power goals, Western Railway has solarised its 75 stations till date, of which 22 are from Mumbai division. The use of solar power will accelerate the Railway's mission to achieve the goal of becoming “Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway” before 2030.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway said they have suitably installed Rooftop Solar Panels at 75 stations over WR. 8.67 MWp capacity rooftop solar plants have been provided at various railway stations and office buildings. These plants have been commissioned and connected to the grid and as a result, a saving of Rs 3 crore is accrued during the financial year.

“Solar Plants have been installed at 22 stations in Mumbai Division which includes Churchgate, Grant Road, Matunga Road, Andheri, Mumbai Central, Lower Parel, Mahim, Khar Road, Santacruz, Ram Mandir, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayander, Naigaon, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Dahanu Road stations, while at Dadar as well as at Bandra Terminus, station buildings & platforms,” he said.

Moreover the Indian Railways is set to produce solar energy for meeting all it's energy consumption needs of more than 33 billion units by 2030. Current annual requirement is about 20 billion units. Indian Railways has a mega plan for installing solar plants of 20 GW capacity by 2030 by utilizing its vacant land. About 51,000 hectares of vacant land is available with Indian Railways and is now ready to extend all support to the developers for installing solar power plants on Railway’s vacant un-encroached land.