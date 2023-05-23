WR honours 14 employees for exemplary dedication to safe train operations

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway is seen along with Additional General Manager, Principal Chief Safety Officer and the recipients of GM’s Safety Award | FPJ

Mumbai: Fourteen employees employees from various divisions of Western Railway (WR) were felicitated for their commendable display of dedication and alertness by Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra on Tuesday. The employees were recognised for their outstanding work in ensuring safe train operations during the months of March and April 2023.

Their exemplary vigilance and prompt actions contributed to averting untoward incidents and upholding the highest standards of safety.

The felicitation ceremony took place in the presence of the Additional General Manager and Principal Head of Departments (PHODs). The Divisional Railway Managers from Vadodara, Ratlam, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar Divisions participated via video conferencing.

2 from Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad Divisions

Among the honored employees, four hailed from Vadodara and Ratlam Divisions, while two were from Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad Divisions. Additionally, one employee each from Rajkot and Bhavnagar Divisions received recognition for their exceptional contributions.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, Misra emphasized that these individuals serve as exemplary role models for their peers, showcasing a commendable commitment to safe train operations. Their unwavering alertness and dedication played a pivotal role in preventing potential incidents and upholding the overall safety of train operations.

"The honored employees demonstrated remarkable zeal and dedication across various areas of safety. Their accomplishments included the detection of rail and track fractures, identification of hairline cracks in wheels, timely application of emergency brakes to avert incidents, resetting the Alarm Chain Pulling under challenging conditions on a bridge, identification of hot axles, and detection of brake binding or dangling objects in passing trains," he said.

"Western Railway expressed immense pride in all the awardee employees for their prompt actions and unwavering vigilance. The recognition highlights their pivotal role in ensuring safety of passengers and the smooth functioning of train operations. Their commitment to safety serves as an inspiration for all railway staff and encourages them to emulate the awarded employees' exceptional dedication," said an official of WR, adding that Western Railway continues to prioritize the safety of its passengers and remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence and vigilance among its employees.