Western Railway commissions Fire Protection System at Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) in Mumbai Central

A fire can be devastating, especially in a hospital where a large number of people who need to be evacuated may be vulnerable – immune compromised, on life support and incapable of moving on their own. Hence, as a major safety precaution, Western Railway has commissioned the Fire Protection System in its entirety at Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) at Mumbai Central. This system was put into place under the initiative of Engineering Department of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the system consists of fire alarm systems, fire pumps (centrifugal & jockey), automatic sprinkler system, fire hydrants and hoses, fire extinguishers, buckets, aerosol systems, fire doors, drencher line (water curtain), clean agent for OTs & other sensitive areas and underground and terrace tanks.

WR has installed 1100 sprinklers, about 70 fire extinguishers (ABC & Co2), 3 each Centrifugal & Jockey Pumps, 18 Aerosol System, 6 Overhead Fire Water Tank for booster pump of 5000 ltr capacity, etc., complying with proper fire protection according to the National Building Code 2016. As per the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, hospitals, sanatoria and nursing homes are classified as sub-division C-1 under Group C for Institutional Buildings.

The NBC gives detailed guidelines for Construction Materials, General requirements for all buildings, Life Safety, Fire Protection, Additional Occupancy wise Requirements and specific requirements for buildings above 15 meters. The work of installing a fire protection system at JRH has been commissioned to comply with the norms of Part 4 – Fire and Life Safety of NBC 2016.