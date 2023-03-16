Western Railway announces revision of train timings, check details here | File

Western Railway has revised the timings of several trains, including the one running between Bandra Terminus and Gandhidham and the Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Weekly Express.

Train No 22474 Bandra Terminus–Bikaner Weekly Express departing Bandra Terminus will depart 10 minutes early at 2.40 pm from March 28. Train No. 22951 Bandra Terminus Gandhidham Weekly Express departing Bandra Terminus will depart 10 minutes early at 2.40 pm from March 31.

Train No. 09171 Surat–Bharuch MEMU will depart from Surat at 6.37 pm from March 28, while train number 19407 Ahmedabad Varanasi Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 9.45 pm from March 30.

“The timings of some trains will be changed for en route stations,” said a Western Railway official.