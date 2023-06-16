 Western Railway Alters Train Schedule Due to Biparjoy Cyclone Threat
Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Alters Train Schedule Due to Biparjoy Cyclone Threat | Representational Image

Considering the alertness for Biparjoy cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway. In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR. Refund will be admissible as per extant rules.

Trains affected

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 02 trains have been cancelled, 1 train short-terminated and 2 trains short originated. With this, 101 trains have been cancelled, 42 trains have been short-terminated, while 39 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers & train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy. Train No. 09456 Bhuj – Sabarmati Special journey commencing on June 16, 2023, which was earlier notified to short originate from Gandhidham, is now cancelled and train No.22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express of June 16, 2023, which was earlier notified as cancelled, will now run on its proper route.

Apart from that train No 09455 Sabarmati - Bhuj journey commencing on June 16, 2023, is short terminated at Samakhiali and  train No. 15668 Kamakhya – Gandhidham Express journey commencing on June 14, 2023, short terminated at Ahmedabad.

