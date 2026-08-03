'We'll Protest Again If Promises Are Not Fulfilled': Abhijeet Dipke Targets Centre Over NEET Demands |

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday, while speaking about the demands that the Central government had promised to fulfil, asserted that if the commitments were not honoured, there would be another protest.

#WATCH | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I am ready to show documents related to my education loan and the scholarship letter. I also request Narendra Modi to show his degree." pic.twitter.com/CWfLP36Y7T — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Warns of fresh protest

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Dipke said, "We want the government to do this (fulfil the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again."

Dipke, sounding firm on getting the demands fulfilled, stated that the government has not yet provided the promised Rs 1 crore as compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide due to the paper leak.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Our demand was the resignation of the Education Minister, and it was met. But in place of him (Dharmendra Pradhan), who was made the Education Minister? It was Pralhad… pic.twitter.com/X0HnBeoJTw — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

"None of the families have received the compensation from the government. I have got to know that the government has said that it will have to look into the rules and norms for this," he added.

Questions government's intent

Dipke, stepping up his accusations, alleged that the state has crores of rupees to buy MPs and MLAs but does not have the money to compensate the victims' families. "You need to first check the rules. It means their intention is not right."

Moreover, Dipke escalated his attack on Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, asserting, "He was seen garlanding the rapists of Bilkis Bano. Imagine how school-going girls will feel on seeing such things. So, we do not support this."

Such sharp remarks against Joshi follow after several people reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Joshi as the new Union Education Minister after former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following mounting pressure from the nationwide protest over the NEET paper leak.

"Our demand was the resignation of the Education Minister, and it was met. But in place of him (Dharmendra Pradhan), who was made the Education Minister? It was Pralhad Joshi," Dipke added, sounding dissatisfied with the government's decision to appoint Joshi as the new Education Minister.

Additional ministerial responsibilities

Subsequently, apart from assuming the role of Union Education Minister, Joshi also oversees the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy ministries.

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