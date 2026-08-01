CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Falls Ill With Nausea, Vomiting; Doctors Advise Rest, Monitor Condition |

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke experienced nausea and vomiting on Saturday and was examined by doctors in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to information shared by Dr Vishal Lahane, a physician from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Symptoms Include Low Blood Pressure and Vomiting

Dr Lahane said Dipke had been feeling unwell since the morning and had vomited twice. During the medical examination, his blood pressure was found to be slightly low, while the symptoms continued.

“His blood pressure was slightly low, and the nausea and vomiting were continuing,” Dr Lahane said, adding that Dipke had a history of typhoid.

Consultation Held With Delhi-Based Physician

The doctor said he had spoken with Dipke’s physician in Delhi, who suggested treating the symptoms and providing additional medical care if required. Dipke has been advised to rest, and his condition is expected to be reviewed again later in the day. Doctors may conduct fresh blood tests depending on his health.

Reports said a medical team visited Dipke to assess his condition. However, there was no immediate confirmation that he had been admitted to a hospital.

Dipke had reportedly faced health issues earlier and had said that he was undergoing treatment for typhoid. His latest illness has raised concerns among his supporters, while further details regarding his condition are awaited.