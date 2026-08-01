'Education Must Build Character Along With Knowledge For Viksit Bharat': RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale | X / IANS

Mumbai: Education must go beyond imparting knowledge and professional skills and contribute to the development of character and values, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday.

National Symposium Held in Mumbai

Hosabale was addressing the National Symposium on “Education for Viksit Bharat”, jointly organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and the University of Mumbai at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

He said the education system should support the overall development of students by balancing material progress with ethical, cultural and spiritual values. Educational institutions, he added, must adapt their teaching methods to meet the expectations of younger generations while remaining connected to India’s civilisational traditions.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Must Remain Rooted in Culture

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Hosabale said it should be viewed as an important stage in the country’s development rather than the final goal. He stressed that national progress should remain rooted in the country’s cultural foundations.

The symposium brought together educationists, policymakers, industry representatives, vice-chancellors and government officials to discuss the role of education in achieving India’s long-term development goals. Participants also examined ways to strengthen cooperation among educational institutions, industry, government and society.

NEP 2020 Can Position India as Knowledge Hub

Dr Pankaj Mittal, president of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and the Association of Indian Universities, highlighted the potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and described it as a framework that could help position India as a global knowledge hub through coordinated implementation.

Dr Atul Kothari, national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, said the idea of a developed India should not be assessed only through economic growth. He said development must also include ethical values, environmental awareness, civic responsibility, cultural confidence and skill-based education.

The event included presentations by universities and educational institutions showcasing innovative models in higher education. A separate session focused on the role of education, research, industry and society in achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The symposium concluded with participants reaffirming the need for stronger partnerships among educational institutions, policymakers, industry and society to build an education system that reflects Indian values while preparing students for future challenges.

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