'Welcome On Board': Mumbai Metro Lines 2B & 9 Now Open To Public; To Transform Travel For Mumbaikars - WATCH

Mumbai: The newly launched Phase 1 of Metro Line 2B and Line 9 is now open for public. The launch marks a major step toward faster, smoother, and more efficient travel across the city. The new lines are expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and improve daily commutes for thousands of passengers.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MMRDA shared a video of the first train ride and wrote, "Welcome on board! Metro Line 2B and Metro Line 9 are now live, unlocking faster, smarter, and seamless journeys. This is your network. This is your move forward. We’re proud to serve you."

Metro Line 9

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon, linking the city with neighbouring Mira Bhayandar in Thane district. The first phase comprises a 5.6-km elevated stretch with four stations, including Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon.

Line 7 will be integrated with Line 9, which will now enable direct connectivity from Gundavli in Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar, currently up to Kashigaon. The integrated Metro Lines 7-9 corridor (Gundavali-Kashigaon) will operate between 5:50 am and 11 pm, with a peak frequency of under six minutes. A total of 276 services will operate on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays and 205 on Sundays. The metro fare from Gundavli to Kashigaon will be Rs 50 for a single journey ticket.

Metro 2B

The 1st phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2B, which runs from Mandale to Chembur, was also inaugurated. Mumbai Metro Line 2B from Mandale to Chembur in the eastern suburbs comprises five elevated stations: Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale.

The entire 5.4 km stretch from Mandale to Diamond Garden will cost Rs 20. The newly inaugurated is expected to significantly ease congestion in the Chembur–Mankhurd corridor, a route often burdened by heavy road traffic.

Phase I will connect with the Harbour Line of the Central Railway at Mankhurd. Speaking of train timings, Metro Line 2B (Phase I) will operate from 6 am to around 10:30 pm, with a frequency of about nine-and-a-half minutes and a total of 209 services daily.

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