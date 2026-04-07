Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde & Sunetra Pawar Mark Metro Launch With Selfie As Lines 2B & 9 Phase 1 Open

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a major boost to its urban transport network on Tuesday as Phase 1 of Metro Lines 2B and 9 were officially inaugurated, promising improved connectivity and relief from congestion across key suburbs.

Marking the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared selfie on X (formerly twitter), capturing a lighter moment with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

In one image, the trio is seen inside the driver’s cabin of the newly launched metro, with the caption describing it as “a selfie in Mumbai’s next-gen lifeline.” Another image shows Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde seated inside the metro coach along with other dignitaries during the inaugural ride, with the interiors visibly decorated for the occasion.

About Phrase 1 Of Metro Line 2B & 9

The inauguration of Metro Line 2B’s Phase 1, connecting Diamond Garden in Chembur to Mandale, is expected to significantly benefit residents of Mankhurd and Chembur by easing daily commute challenges and reducing road congestion. Metros on this line will run from 6 am to around 10:30 pm with a frequency of about nine-and-a-half minutes, operating a total of 209 services daily.

Simultaneously, Phase 1 of Metro Line 9, linking Dahisar East to Kashigaon, was also inaugurated. The ceremony was attended by CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. The dignitaries flagged off the service and took the first official ride on the corridor.

The 4.97-km stretch of Metro Line 9 includes key stations such as Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon, and is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters in the Mira-Bhayander region, which has long relied heavily on road transport, often resulting in traffic bottlenecks.

Officials confirmed that passenger services on the newly inaugurated routes will commence from April 8. The twin inaugurations mark another step forward in Mumbai’s expanding metro network aimed at decongesting roads and enhancing urban mobility.

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