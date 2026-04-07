Good News Commuters! Now Travel From Andheri To Kashigaon At Rs 50; Know Fares On Newly Launched Mumbai Metro Line 9

Mumbai: With the launch of the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon, connectivity between the city, neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar, and Andheri will not only become seamless but also more affordable.

Earlier, the MMRDA stated that after the launch of Metro Line 9, Lines 2A and 7 will operate as independent corridors and Line 7 will be integrated with Line 9. This will enable direct connectivity from Gundavli in Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar, currently up to Kashigaon.

Fare From Gundavli To Kashigaon

The distance from Gundavli to Kashigaon is approximately 20 km and takes about an hour, especially during peak-hour traffic. Currently, cab and rickshaw fares for this route cost as much as about Rs 350–Rs 400 and can go even higher during peak hours.

In contrast, the metro fare from Gundavli to Kashigaon will be Rs 50 for a single journey ticket, while a single journey up to Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon will cost Rs 40. The fare between Dahisar East to Kashigaon will be Rs 20, while between Pandurangwadi and Kashigaon, the fare price will be Rs 10.

Metro 9 Timing

The integrated Metro Lines 7-9 corridor (Gundavali-Kashigaon), spanning 19.79 km, will operate between 5:50 am and 11 pm, with a peak frequency of under six minutes. A total of 276 services will operate on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays and 205 on Sundays, the MMRDA release stated. The services of the metro line will be thrown open to the public from tomorrow, April 8.

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People have long been awaiting the inauguration of Metro Line 9. The area currently depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic congestion. The new metro line is expected to provide a faster and more reliable travel option, reducing pressure on busy roads.

Dahisar East Emergers As Key Interchanger

Dahisar East will now be more than just a regular stop and will be a vital link for Line 9, 7 and Line 2A in Mumbai's expanding metro network. For those travelling from Gundavali to Kashigaon, the metro provides a direct, uninterrupted journey. However, for commuters moving from Gundavali toward Andheri West or Dhanukarwadi, a quick transfer at Dahisar East is required.

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