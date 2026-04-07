Mumbai Metro 2B Phase 1 Launched! Chembur To Mankhurd Link Begins, Pod Taxi Project Kicks Off

Mumbai: In a major relief for residents of Mankhurd and Chembur, the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2B has been inaugurated today, April 7. CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CMs Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, inaugurated the 5.4-km stretch, which is set to ease congestion and improve connectivity. Along with this, the virtual bhoomipujan of the BKC pod taxi project was also done.

Stations To Open In Phase 1

The Phase I section of the corridor covers a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd, comprising five stations: Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale. The services will begin for commuters from tomorrow, April 8.

Timings

Metro Line 2B (Phase 1) will run from 6 am to around 10:30 pm with a frequency of about nine-and-a-half minutes, operating a total of 209 services daily.

How will Phase 1 benefit residents?

The route between Chembur and Mankhurd has witnessed severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours. The evening rush between Chembur and Mankhurd is expected to ease, bringing relief to office-goers, students, and senior citizens alike. In Chembur, with the opening of the stretch, connectivity to popular locations such as Diamond Garden, K Star Mall, St. Anthony's High School, RCF Colony, the Fine Arts Society, and Chembur Railway Station will become easier.

The station's location also improves access to important neighbourhood landmarks. Schools, local markets, parks and cultural spaces like the Fine Arts Society will become easier to reach without depending heavily on road transport.

However, after the entire 23.6-km elevated Metro Line 2B corridor is open with its 20 stations, it will connect several major transport systems, including the Western and Eastern Express Highways, suburban railway networks, the Monorail and other metro corridors such as Mumbai Metro Line 2A, Mumbai Metro Line 3 and Mumbai Metro Line 4. Once the corridor is fully operational, it is expected to reduce travel time along the route by up to 75 per cent.

Pod Taxi Project

The e-Bhoomipujan of the pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was also done. The corridor will operate on a zero-subsidy model, with the private concessionaire paying an annual fee of Rs 1 crore and sharing 21 per cent of revenue with the authority.

The proposed network is expected to span an 8.8-km corridor with 22 stations. In phase 1, eight stations covering a 3.36 km stretch will be developed. The system will operate small, electric, high-speed, AI-based pods, each comfortably accommodating six passengers. The constructions will take place at night to avoid daytime disruptions, ensuring smooth travel for daily commuters.

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