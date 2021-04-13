Weekend lockdown in Navi Mumbai: Cops take action against over 2,000 people, collect Rs 4 lakh as fines

During the first weekend lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Police fined more than 2,000 people and collected over Rs 4 lakh as fines. Police caught people who stepped out of their homes without valid reasons and documents.
The police had deputed more than 700 police personnel, 300 homes guards and Police Mitra.
To ensure that people do not roam without any reason across the city, Navi Mumbai police had made enough arrangements. While zone one has put up a traffic blockade at around 30 places, zone two had put up four traffic blockades at each police station.
As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, zone one took action against more than 900 people. Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of zone 1 said that more than 900 people were fined for violating the lockdown norms and over Rs 2 lakh fines collected.
Similarly, zone two took action around 1,200 people and collected Rs 2.13 lakh as fines. Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police zone 2 said that five teams have been formed in each police station and they will move in the area and ensure that lockdown norms are followed.
“More than 1,200 people were found violating the norms and they were fiend,” said Patil. He added that most of them were found moving in the city without proper documents and valid reasons.