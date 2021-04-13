Weekend lockdown in Navi Mumbai: Cops take action against over 2,000 people, collect Rs 4 lakh as fines

During the first weekend lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Police fined more than 2,000 people and collected over Rs 4 lakh as fines. Police caught people who stepped out of their homes without valid reasons and documents.

The police had deputed more than 700 police personnel, 300 homes guards and Police Mitra.

To ensure that people do not roam without any reason across the city, Navi Mumbai police had made enough arrangements. While zone one has put up a traffic blockade at around 30 places, zone two had put up four traffic blockades at each police station.