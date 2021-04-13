COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: As cases rise, NMMC, PMC recovery rates drop from 96% to 83%

At present, the number of active cases under NMMC is 11,579 which is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, under PMC, the number of active cases is 4,016.

The rise in active cases manifold, both the corporation is struggling to meet the medical infrastructure like beds, ventilators and oxygen supply.

NMMC chief has directed officials to implement tracing, testing, and treatment more effectively. COVID-19 tests will now be conducted at every health post in the city. The civic body will also conduct the vaccination drive all seven days of a week.

Even, PMC has increased vigilance in crowded areas and warned citizens of strict action if COVID-19 protocols are not followed.

So far, under NMMC, more than 1, 44,000 people have been vaccinated and the civic body will soon increase the number of vaccination centres. Similarly, the PMC has vaccinated more than 63000 people.