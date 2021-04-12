COVID-19 vaccination drive resumes in Navi Mumbai and Panvel; NMMC receives 20,000 doses, PMC gets 5000

The vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai resumed after both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 20,000 and 5,000 doses of Covishield vaccines respectively. The vaccination drive was stopped last week after both the civic bodies had exhausted all the stocks of the vaccine.

The NMMC has already vaccinated a total of 1,44,459 citizens so far, and has added eight more centres for vaccination. Of the eight centres, four centres are civic-run and citizens will be vaccinated free of cost. These centres are in Nerul, Mhape and Nosilnaka. “With four more centres, the total number of civic-run vaccination centres reached 28,” said a senior civic official.

The four private centres started at MGM Hospital in CBD Belapur, New Manak Healthcare at Sector 8 in Nerul, New Millennium Hospital in Sector 9 in Nerul and Criticare Hospital at Sector 5 in Airoli. The total number of private vaccination centres has reached 21.

Thus, in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, vaccination is being carried out at a total of 49 COVID vaccination centers at 28 booths / civic health centers as well as 21 private hospitals with 4 booth jumbo vaccination centers.

The first dose of Covaxin has been taken by 13,422 citizens and the second dose of Covaxin was started on April 12.

“It is mandatory for each person to take two doses of the vaccine at regular intervals and a second dose of the same vaccine as Covishield and Covaxin,” said the official.

The PMC has already vaccinated around 60,000 people and has resumed the vaccination drive with 5000 doses.