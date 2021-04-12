Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar directs to ensure 20 days of additional oxygen reserves

In order to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in hospitals and centres treating COVID-19 patients, the civic chief of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a meeting with health officials, doctors and oxygen suppliers and directed to ensure a minimum 20 days of additional oxygen reserves. He also directed suppliers to refill gas cylinders.

Due to a sharp rise in positive cases of COVID-19, the demand for oxygen has risen and its scarcity is being felt in many areas.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar reviewed the current number of patients undergoing treatment on oxygen beds in the dedicated Covid Centers of the corporation and accordingly directed the supplier to fulfill the daily need. “At present, the civic body has sufficient oxygen reserves as required and besides, 20 days additional oxygen reserves have been made available for emergencies,” said a senior civic official.

“It is very important to keep a daily record of oxygen supply and regularly monitor it and refill it within the stipulated time,” said Bangar and also directed to the concerned officials and suppliers to keep a close watch on it. He also instructed to increase the number of oxygen cylinders in view of the increasing number of patients at present. “The process of setting up liquid tanks should also be expedited,” said Bangar.

Bangar also asked officials to share the details of oxygen supply companies with private hospitals in the municipal area.