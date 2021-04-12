Negligence towards COVID-19 behaviour in Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines two more societies, six construction sites for violating norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) penalized two more housing societies for violating the micro containment zone policy. Balaji Garden in Koparkhaiarne and Sainath Galaxy in Ghansoli was fiend Rs 10,000 for their first violations. They have been warned that the civic body would collect Rs 25,000 as fines if they are found violating the norms a second time.
Under the guidance of the civic chief Abhijit Bangar, the NMMC administration is strictly enforcing the micro containment zones policy. Earlier, the civic body had
“In order to break the chain of coronavirus, it is very important for the citizens of the containment zone to remain isolated and to prevent the spread of the infection,” said Bangar.
Meanwhile, the civic body also fiend 9 persons for carrying out construction works without conducting COVID-19 tests of manpower, being used in the work. The civic body collected Rs 10,000 from each of them, with a total collection of Rs 90,000.
These actions were taken at three places in Bonkode village under Koparkhairane ward, one place at Divagaon in Airoli ward and one place under the Ghansoli ward. In addition, Top Ten Galaxy in Monoshi Complex in Ghansoli Sector 3 has also been penalized.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)