Negligence towards COVID-19 behaviour in Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines two more societies, six construction sites for violating norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) penalized two more housing societies for violating the micro containment zone policy. Balaji Garden in Koparkhaiarne and Sainath Galaxy in Ghansoli was fiend Rs 10,000 for their first violations. They have been warned that the civic body would collect Rs 25,000 as fines if they are found violating the norms a second time.

Under the guidance of the civic chief Abhijit Bangar, the NMMC administration is strictly enforcing the micro containment zones policy. Earlier, the civic body had

“In order to break the chain of coronavirus, it is very important for the citizens of the containment zone to remain isolated and to prevent the spread of the infection,” said Bangar.