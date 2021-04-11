Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at Real Tech Park in Vashi, no casualty reported

A major fire broke out on the 14th floor of the 15-storeyed Real Tech Park, commercial tower in Vashi on Sunday afternoon. The fire brigade from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and CIDCO contained it in around 2 hours of operation.

However, by the time the fire was brought under control, it had already spread on the 13th and 15th floor of the building and damaged around 50 percent of the areas.

There was no casualty in the incident as almost all the offices were closed as it was a Sunday and also due to the ongoing weekend lockdown. The commercial tower is located at sector 30 A in Vashi, near the railway station complex area and the fire broke out around 3 pm.

Shrish Aradwad, the chief fire officer of NMMC said that the exact reason for the fire could be ascertained only after the investigation. However, he added that around 50 percent of areas on the 13th, 14th and 15th floors of the building damaged in the fire. “A call centre, a builder’s officer and a couple of newspapers offices were damaged in the fire,” said Aradwad. A total of four fire engines and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into the services.