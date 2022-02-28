Week after cheating case, Ulhasnagar Municipal corporation PRO booked for rape

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police in Navi Mumbai have registered a rape case against the Public Relation Officer of Ulhasnagar Municipal corporation (UMC). The police said he lured and raped a 29-year-old woman on the pretext of giving him a job in the UMC.

A cheating case was registered last week against Yuvraj Badane, the PRO by the central police in Ulhasnagar for submitting a fake birth certificate to secure a job. Since then, Badane is on the run and the police have launched a search.

The police said the complainant, a 29-year-old, is a housewife. In her statement to police, she allegedly said the incident took place in the first week of November 2021.

"She alleged that the accused Badane assured her of giving a job in the municipal corporation. He then met her near Chopda court in Ulhasnagar at 5:30 pm. Then took her in a white car to Turbhe based lodged. He then forcefully raped her," said police.

The police said the victim claimed as she tried to stop, Badane assured her about filling up the form for the job. "Badane also assured to take care of her, if she keeps her happy and forcefully raped her without her consent and left her," police added.

A case has been registered against Badane under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian penal code. A senior official from the APMC police station confirmed a case has been registered and said we are further investigating the matter. The accused is yet to be arrested and is absconding.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:29 PM IST