 Weather Update: Unexpected Showers Bring Relief After Extreme Humidity In Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms Across Multiple Districts In Maharashtra
RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:54 AM IST
article-image
Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: After an extremely humid Sunday, unexpected showers brought much-needed relief to Mumbai, which had been experiencing the characteristic ‘October haze.’ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for multiple regions, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and 13 other districts, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. 

By Sunday evening, several parts of Mumbai saw light rainfall accompanied by strong winds and a brief dust storm. Panvel, Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, and the eastern and western suburbs are expected to experience heavier rain and thunderstorms over the next one to two hours, according to weather reports. The IMD also indicated active wind speeds for the next hour, with thunderstorms developing over Kalyan and interior parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), bringing sporadic rain to some areas.

article-image

In a nowcast warning issued at 7:30 PM IST, the IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning and moderate spells of rain, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph likely in isolated places across Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts over the next 3-4 hours. Residents were advised to take necessary precautions when venturing outdoors.

For the next 24 hours, rain and thundershowers are expected in Mumbai and its suburbs during the morning and afternoon. The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with the possibility of light rain or showers in the evening. The city will likely experience morning fog and a maximum temperature of around 34°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 26°C.

For the next 48 hours, maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly to 35°C, with a minimum of 27°C. The mornings will be mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy by the afternoon, with occasional light showers in the city and its suburbs.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and take precautions as the region continues to experience unpredictable weather patterns.

