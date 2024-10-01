 Mumbai: Monsoon-Related Diseases Rise Amid Heavy Rains; 1456 Cases Of Dengue, 1261 Of Malaria Reported In September
As per the statement issued by the BMC, a case of Zika is reported in Mumbai. The patient is a 63-year-old female and was admitted in a Private Hospital. 12 deaths from Dengue and 5 from Malaria are reported this year.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Dengue and Malaria cases rise in Mumbai | Representative File Image

Mumbai: Amid consistent rainfall in the city in September due to the delayed monsoon withdrawal, the monsoon related diseases have increased in Mumbai, compared to the month of August. In September, among all monson-related illnesses, maximum cases were reported of Dengue (1456), followed by Malaria (1013).

As per the Health Reporter for the month of September issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 1456 Dengue cases were reported in Mumbai, against 1013 in August. While, 1261 cases of Malaria were reported in September against 1171 of August.

Monsoon-related diseases data issued on October 1

"Compared to August 2024, all diseases (Lepto, Gastro, Hepatitis, H1N1, Chikungunya) showed a decline in September 2024. However, in the month of September, vector-borne diseases usually peak, and malaria and dengue showed a slight rise," said the BMC health department.

"Intermittent rains create favorable conditions for mosquito breeding. To protect health, citizens are advised to keep surroundings clean and do not allow water to accumulate," the civic body has advised, adding that in case of fever, citizens should avoid self-medication and consult a medical practitioner.

One Zika Virus Case In Mumbai

As per the statement issued by the BMC, a case of Zika is reported in Mumbai. The patient is a 63 year old female and was admitted in a Private Hospital. The patient presently is stable and asymptomatic. Zika is a viral disease spread by the Aedes mosquitos.

In Mumbai, from January to September 2024, 5 deaths due to Malaria, 12 due to Dengue, 18 due to Leptospirosis, 1 due to Hepatitis and and 5 due to H1N1 have been reported, the BMC has informed.

