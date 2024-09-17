Mumbai: BMC Destroys 1,488 Malaria Breeding Spots And 11,234 Dengue Hotspots; Eliminates 10,687 Rats In Recent Drive

BMC office | File image

Mumbai: In a recent fortnightly drive, the BMC insecticide department has identified and destroyed 1,488 breeding spots infested with malaria larvae and tackled 11,234 dengue hotspots. Additionally, to curb the risk of leptospirosis, BMC successfully eliminated 10,687 rats.

The civic body conducts regular drives to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites throughout the city during the monsoon season. Between September 1 and 14, a focused effort was undertaken in slum and slum-like areas. This joint initiative, involving Pest Control, the Medical Officer of Health, the SWM Department, and the Maintenance Department, targeted the removal of potential breeding sites.

According to civic data, a comprehensive survey was conducted across 5.88 lakhs houses, with 89,000 blood samples collected for testing. Additionally, 54 health camps were organised during this period to detect cases of malaria and dengue.

"All societies and commercial premises are urged to implement necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding on their properties. This includes removing any items left outside that could collect rainwater during the monsoon. Furthermore, intensive indoor thermal fumigation is performed in areas where vector breeding is detected and in the homes of dengue patients,"said a civic official.

In addition to the efforts of civic staff, the BMC also engages private agencies to assist in rat elimination. Recent data from the BMC reveals that over the past 14 days, there have been 652 cases of malaria, 705 cases of dengue, 35 cases of leptospirosis, and 326 cases of gastroenteritis.

September 1 to 14..

Malaria control

No. of Houses inspected : 10,005

No. of containers, odd articles inspected : 27,293

No. of Anopheles mosquito breeding spots destroyed : 1,488

Dengue Control :

No. of Houses inspected : 5,68,122

No. of containers inspected : 6,14,879

No. of Aedes mosquito breeding spots destroyed : 11,234

Odd articles removed - 34,496

Old tyres removed - 994

Fogging in buildings - 20,411

In slum areas - 3,13,233