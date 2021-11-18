Weather Update: Light rain expected in Mumbai today, says IMD

The unseasonal rains in Mumbai yesterday caught many citizens off-guard. In the 12 hours ending 8.30 pm on Wednesday, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 3mm rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 1.2mm.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures in Mumbai rose to 26.5 degrees on Wednesday which according to IMD data is among the highest recorded in this decade. The relative humidity recorded was also higher than normal.

According to IMD, the unseasonal drizzle was due to a low-pressure area over east-central Arabian sea off Goa and Karnataka coast.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather agency, rains are observed over Mumbai during non-Monsoon months only when a weather system is developing in the Arabian Sea and coming closer to the coast of Maharashtra.

The IMD forecast also stated that light rain and thundershower activity is 'very likely' on Thursday, November 18 and 'likely' on Sunday, November 21. The two days in between ie Friday and Saturday are expected to remain dry.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:53 AM IST