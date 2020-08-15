Weather update in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on August 15: IMD says heavy rainfall likely in next 24 to 48 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad will likely receive heavy rainfall in next 24 to 48 hours.
Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar wrote: "Mumbai & around recd scattered hvy Rains 70-100mm, Thane- NM 100-120 in past 24 hrs. Next 24-48 hrs Mumbai, Thane Raigad, Palghar is likely to receive hvy falls, so including S Konkan, Ghat areas of M Mah,& at isol places in interior. Rainy days in Mumbai & around next 2,3 days."
The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today and a relative humidity of about 89% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 41 (Good) on Saturday morning.
