Weather update in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on August 15: IMD says heavy rainfall likely in next 24 to 48 hours

The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today and a relative humidity of about 89% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 41 (Good) on Saturday morning.