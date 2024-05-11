Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain In Mumbai and Thane For Next 48 Hour, Yellow Alert Issued | | Unsplash

Mumbai: A city known for its bustling streets and coastal charm, is gearing up for a much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain to grace the city and its suburbs on Sunday and Monday.

The mega city woke up to another bright morning on Saturday, with clear skies prevailing, as predicted by the IMD. However, the relief from the recent heatwave conditions is on the horizon, with temperatures expected to witness a 3-4 degree Celsius drop.

According to the weather update, Saturday saw temperatures ranging from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 33°C, with winds blowing steadily from the northwesterly direction. The sun, a constant companion to Mumbai’s skyline, rose at 06:05 am and is anticipated to set around 07:05 pm.

Looking ahead, a slight increase in temperatures is projected for Sunday and Monday, with a surge expected on Tuesday. However, a slight decrease is anticipated from Wednesday through Friday, offering a semblance of relief to residents.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thane, warning of the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Sunday, while light rain is expected in Mumbai starting from the same day. This forecast comes amidst the ongoing rainfall across the entire state of Maharashtra, attributed to the convergence of two distinct wind systems.

IMD meteorologists anticipate light showers in the districts of Thane and Mumbai in the coming days, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Raigad between Saturday and Sunday. Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, emphasized the impact of the current weather conditions, stating, 'With a trough and a line of discontinuity, various types of winds, both dry and moist, are converging.

This convergence is likely to result in light drizzles in Mumbai and Thane.' Regarding the yellow alert for Thane on Sunday, she added, “This alert primarily pertains to the district's interior regions and areas bordering neighboring districts.”

IMD chief Sunil Kamble, speaking to FPJ, said, “Rains and thundershowers are expected to hit the city from Sunday in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. On Monday next week, providing relief after a prolonged period of warm days with temperatures ranging between 36-37 degrees Celsius throughout the day."

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 69, falling within the 'satisfactory' category, offering a breather amidst concerns over air pollution. While Mumbai prepares for the anticipated rainfall, other parts of the country brace for weather fluctuations as well. The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in cities like Pune and Bengaluru, highlighting the dynamic nature of weather patterns across the nation.

In conclusion, Mumbaiites can look forward to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon or evening, accompanied by a welcomed relief from the heatwave conditions as rain is expected to grace the city over the weekend, providing a refreshing change to the otherwise warm days.