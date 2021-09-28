Weather update: IMD predicts moderate to intense rains in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane, Raigad in next few hours

The IMD has said that moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune and Satara during the next 3-4 hours.

The department also issued a red alert for Palghar, and an orange alert for Thane and Mumbai. There is also a possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied by gusty winds in some areas, the forecast stated.

The department further predicted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours.



IMD also stated that Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and the Konkan region will receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a low-pressure area and its impact will be felt in the state for the next 48 hours, IMD said.

According to data shared by the BMC, Mumbai, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 0.76 mm, 5.01 mm and 27.28 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of 3.09 metres is expected at 3.34 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.59 metres is likely to occur at 9.32 pm today.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:58 PM IST