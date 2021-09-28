Mumbai: From Tulsi to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 28

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 99.07 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 99.12 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,33,198 million litres of water or 99.07 percent on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 99.12 percent, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.81 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100 percent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 96.92 percent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.58 percent, Bhatsa 99.27 percent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force on Monday informed that a team of NDRF has been deployed in Osmanabad ahead of Cyclone Gulab.

India Meteorological Department also informed, "Depression lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours." Earlier, on Monday, the IMD informed that the Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression.

A red alert was sounded in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for a cyclonic warning, and fishermen were alerted to stay away from the sea by the IMD on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

