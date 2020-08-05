Weather update: IMD explains why it is raining heavily in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that due to strengthening of the Southwest monsoon, Mumbai and it nearby areas are witnessing heavy rainfall. As per IMD’s bulletin, southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea at both surface and lower troposphere. "Presently, strong squally winds with wind speed reaching 50-60kmph are prevailing over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, along and off south Gujarat- Konkan-Karnatak Coast, over Mumbai and also over south and central Bay of Bengal," said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that the cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday. "Heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 over entire Konkan region. In North Konkan the impact could be more including Thane, Mumbai and Palghar," he tweeted.