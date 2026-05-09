Weather Alert, May 9: Hot & Humid Conditions Prevail In Mumbai, MMR; Thane Likely To Sizzle At 40°C Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and hot weather, with the early-morning temperature recorded at 31°C at 9 am. This high temperature comes as hot and humid conditions are expected to continue in Mumbai and surrounding areas today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till May 10. According to an AccuWeather report, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to soar to 38°C.

Thane and Navi Mumbai also recorded hot weather in the morning, with temperatures recorded at 31°C. Not just this, residents of Thane are expected to witness severe heat conditions, as maximum temperatures are likely to soar up to 40°C, according to AccuWeather. The maximum temperature in Navi Mumbai is also expected to reach 37°C.

Alert for Citizens

As high temperatures are expected today in Mumbai and MMR regions, citizens should take precautions by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they can cause dehydration. Instead, opt for coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated. Try not to step outside between 12 pm and 4 pm, when the heat is strongest. If you need to go out, use sunscreen or wear a hat for protection. Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes and eat fresh fruits, salads, and light meals instead of heavy, oily, or spicy foods.

AQI In Mumbai Today

The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 50. The best AQI was recorded at Green Hills at 5, and Sion recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 127.

Not just this, several areas recorded moderate AQI, Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1 (100), Om Siddhivinayak Society (97), Sindi Society (78), Mirashi Nagar (77), Shivaji Nagar (72), Govandi West (68), Hiranandani Gardens Station 2 (65), Mhada Colony (60), Kurla (58), Raheja Vihar (58), Bhandup West (55), Borivali West (55), Mithchowki (55), Bandra East (53), Mulund West (53), Saki Naka (53).

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