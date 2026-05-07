ALERT Mumbaikars! Massive Dust Storm Hits Thane, Navi Mumbai Areas; MMR Residents Urged To Stay Indoors - WATCH VIDEOS

Thane: A massive dust storm hit the Thane and Navi Mumbai areas on Thursday evening. Scary visuals from Kalyan, Domivali, Ulhasnagar, Shilphata, Airoli, Digha, showed the sky covered with a huge dust cloud, with strong winds blowing, causing trees to sway in the area and reducing visibility in localities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos of the storm created panic-like situations in some pockets as dust and debris filled the air. An alert has been issued by Mumbai Rains on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), issuing a duststorm alert for Thane & MMR for the next 1 hour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This duststorm comes amid the time when an alert for a hot and humid climate has been issued today. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for Hot and humid conditions has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till May 9. Not just this, AccuWeather had predicted hot weather in Thane and Navi Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to hit around 37°C. However, currently, AccuWeather shows a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An alert for duststorm was sounded by Agric & Crop Scientist Athreya Shetty on his official handle on X. He had issued an alert for moderate to heavy thundershowers developing over Shahpur, Murbad, Badlapur, Karjat areas moving westwards towards KDMC, Navbi Mumbai, Palghar. He also predicted the first premonsoon likely in MMR this evening, along with some dust storms and gusty winds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy Rains in Khopoli

Apart from the duststorm, a social media user also shared a video showing heavy rains in the Khopoli area.

Heavy rain in Khopoli 🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/RajeZtQ4hP — Harish Jadhav (@HarishJadh14280) May 7, 2026

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/