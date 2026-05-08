Mumbai’s Oshiwara Records Highest Temperature At 38°C; IMD Continues Hot And Humid Weather Alert

Residents battle intense heat and humidity in Mumbai as Oshiwara records the city’s highest temperature at 38°C | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 8: Amid hot and humid conditions, Mumbai's Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) recorded the highest maximum temperature on Friday at 38°C. The Konkan region, which includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, continues to be under a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions till Sunday, May 10. The alert is valid till Monday, 8.30 am.

Santacruz records above-normal temperatures

On Friday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 35.5°C and 28.1°C, which were 1.9°C and 1.7°C above normal, respectively.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 28°C, respectively.

Gradual rise in temperatures expected

As per the IMD's five-day forecast for Maharashtra, there will be a gradual rise in the maximum temperature over the next two to three days in Konkan, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, and there will be no large change thereafter.

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Interior Maharashtra under rain alert

Meanwhile, several districts in the interiors of Maharashtra continue to remain under alert for pre-monsoon rainfall.

The districts placed under alert for “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, rainfall and gusty winds” include Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, the Marathwada region and the Vidarbha region.

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