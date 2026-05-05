Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot & Humid Conditions Until May 9; Temperatures To Cross 36°C

IMD issues hot and humid weather alert as Mumbai temperatures rise above normal levels | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 5: The maximum temperature in Mumbai and its metropolitan region is likely to cross 36°C over the next four days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for 'Hot & Humid conditions' for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad and Ratnagiri (entire Konkan region) from Tuesday, May 6 to Friday, May 9. The alert is valid till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The IMD had initially sounded the alert for hot and humid conditions for May 6 and 7 only; however, considering the change in climatic conditions, the alert was extended for two more days on Tuesday.

Temperature trends and rising discomfort

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C, which was 0.7°C above normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 28.4°C, which was 2.8°C above normal. It was also the third highest in the state. The soaring minimum temperature is resulting in rising discomfort in the region.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear. Minimum and maximum temperatures will be around 28°C and 36°C.

Forecast and regional outlook

As per the special temperature bulletin of the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the North Konkan region (which includes Mumbai and MMR) will be 'above normal'. Across Maharashtra, including the Konkan region, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature in the next 24 hours; however, there will be a gradual rise thereafter.

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Weather systems influencing conditions

IMD officials attributed the weather conditions to the upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, and the north-south trough from the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar across Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra. On Tuesday, 42.5°C was the highest maximum temperature recorded at Jeur.

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