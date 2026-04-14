Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temperature Rises To 36°C, Hot And Humid Conditions Likely

Mumbai experiences rising temperatures and humidity as IMD issues yellow alert for hot and humid weather | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Mumbai witnessed sweltering weather on Tuesday, as the maximum temperature rose by 3°C within 24 hours. Adding to the discomfort due to the humidity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid' conditions for Mumbai and its metropolitan regions for the next two days. The warning is valid till 8.30 am on Friday, April 17.

Temperatures rise above normal levels

The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C on Tuesday, which was 2.6°C above normal. In Mumbai, the areas which recorded the highest maximum temperature on Tuesday were Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 38.2°C, followed by Vikhroli at 37.2°C.

The other areas which recorded comparatively high maximum temperatures within the city included Vidyavihar at 36.2°C, Chembur at 35.8°C, Bandra at 35.8°C, and Dahisar at 35.1°C.

Hot and humid conditions likely to persist

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear. Hot and humid conditions are very likely, and maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 24°C, respectively.

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Heatwave alert for interior Maharashtra

While Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are under alert for hot and humid conditions, the interiors of Maharashtra, including the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, are under alert for a 'heatwave', and maximum temperatures are expected to cross 43°C.

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