'We will not lower the guard': BMC chief Chahal after Washington Times praises Mumbai's fight against COVID-19

Days after applauding the efforts taken by officials and residents of Mumbai in its fight against COVID-19, the Washington Post has once again praised and appreciated Mumbai's efforts for tackling the deadly virus. The Washington Post praised the administration for the way Dharavi has fought against all odds to beat the coronavirus.
BMC Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh hailed the civic body officials for their continued fight against COVID-19. "Team BMC resolves not to lower guard and never be complacent in fight against COVID-19," BMC chief said in a statement.
The Washington Post's article (titled 'How a packed slum in Mumbai beat back the coronavirus, as India’s cases continue to soar') states that for Dharavi to turn a corner amid coronavirus pandemic "is a noteworthy story of customized solutions, community involvement and perseverance."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 20 had said that WHO has taken note of containment of coronavirus in Mumbai, while the ''Washington Post'', too, has praised the efforts taken to tackle COVID-19 in the metropolis.
The entire world’s attention is on the densely-populated Mumbai. “We have contained the spread of the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken note of it.
The Washington Post, too, has praised it. But our test is still not over. All machineries should be alert to bring the graph of cases down and not remain off-guard,” an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying during the meeting.
He also instructed BMC officials to remain alert to bring down the graph of COVID-19 cases in the city as a second wave of the disease is being predicted world over. The Chief Minister made the remarks during an interaction with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials via video conferencing.
