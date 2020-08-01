'We will not lower the guard': BMC chief Chahal after Washington Times praises Mumbai's fight against COVID-19

Days after applauding the efforts taken by officials and residents of Mumbai in its fight against COVID-19, the Washington Post has once again praised and appreciated Mumbai's efforts for tackling the deadly virus. The Washington Post praised the administration for the way Dharavi has fought against all odds to beat the coronavirus.

BMC Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh hailed the civic body officials for their continued fight against COVID-19. "Team BMC resolves not to lower guard and never be complacent in fight against COVID-19," BMC chief said in a statement.

The Washington Post's article (titled 'How a packed slum in Mumbai beat back the coronavirus, as India’s cases continue to soar') states that for Dharavi to turn a corner amid coronavirus pandemic "is a noteworthy story of customized solutions, community involvement and perseverance."