'We Will Join...': NCP-SP Leader Shashikant Shinde Backs Raj-Uddhav Thackeray's Oct 4 Mumbai March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid SIR Row |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Maharashtra president Shashikant Shinde on Monday said party members would join the October 4 protest announced by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Dnyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said the Thackeray cousins had called for a protest on Oct 4 and expressed his party's support for the demonstration.

“They haven't spoken to us about it yet. Once they do, we will join that protest as part of the INDIA alliance. We share the same demand. We will agitate over this in the future, and we will discuss the next steps tomorrow,” Shinde said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the protest organized by the Thackeray brothers against CEC Gyaneshwar Kumar and SIR, NCP (SP) State President Shashikant Shinde says, "They have a protest scheduled for the 4th; they haven't spoken to us about it yet. Once they do, we will join that… pic.twitter.com/1GtGYyaFSJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2026

Raj, Uddhav announce joint march

According to reports, Raj and Uddhav have announced a joint march in Mumbai on October 4 over concerns surrounding the functioning of the ECI and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While announcing the protest, Raj said the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) would take the lead in organising the march but wanted participation to extend beyond the two parties. He appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers. The time, venue and other details of the march are expected to be announced soon.

SIR exercise sparks political controversy

The protest comes amid a political controversy over the SIR exercise. An Indian Express investigation reported that more than 13 crore names had been removed from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union Territories during the exercise. The report also said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months to decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge.

Bombay HC to hear SIR plea

Separately, the Bombay High Court earlier in the day agreed to hear on October 5 a petition raising concerns over the implementation of the SIR in Maharashtra. The plea seeks transparency over the methodology and legal basis of the exercise and safeguards against the wrongful exclusion of eligible voters.

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