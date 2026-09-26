Mumbai: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Announces ‘Jan Morcha’ With Uddhav Sena On October 4 Against Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday announced that his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will jointly take out a public march in Mumbai on October 4, taking an aggressive stand against the functioning of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Dnyanesh Kumar.

Taking to X, Thackeray accused the Election Commission of deceiving voters through the SIR exercise and alleged that the poll body was functioning like a branch of the ruling party at the Centre.

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,

देशातील सत्ताधारी पक्षाची जणू काही आपण शाखाच आहोत अशा पद्धतीने मुख्य निवडणूक आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली निवडणूक आयोगाने ‘एसआयआर’च्या नावाखाली मतदारांची जी घोर फसवणूक केली आहे त्याविरोधात महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना आणि शिवसेना येत्या ४ ऑक्टोबर… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 26, 2026

MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) to lead October 4 march

Announcing the protest, Raj Thackeray said the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) would take the lead in organising the march but wanted it to extend beyond the two parties.

“Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena will take out a public rally in Mumbai on October 4, 2026. Although Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena are taking the lead in organising this rally, it is a rally of the people, and to ensure it does not remain confined to one party but becomes the voice of the entire political system and the people, we will engage in dialogue with all political parties to participate in this rally,” he said.

Raj Thackeray appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, stating that the march is an effort to protect democracy and the Constitution. The MNS chief said the time, venue and other details of the October 4 march would be announced soon.

SIR row intensifies

Meanwhile, the announcement comes amid an escalating political controversy over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. As an Indian Express investigation reported that more than 13 crore names were excluded from draft electoral rolls across states and Union Territories during the SIR exercise.

It also reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months concerning various steps taken by the poll panel.

Read Also CJP To Launch Nationwide Protest On October 2 If CEC Gyanesh Kumar Doesn’t Quit

CJP announces separate October 2 protest

Moreover, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also stepped up its campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would launch a nationwide protest from Mumbai on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, if Gyanesh Kumar did not resign by Saturday. He said the protest would subsequently be expanded to other cities, with the party also threatening an indefinite sit-in in Delhi, which it described as “Jantar Mantar 2.0”.

Amid the SIR row, the Election Commission, however, has said differences during internal deliberations are normal and that final decisions were taken unanimously during the process.

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