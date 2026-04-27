'We Support Marathi, But Deadline Must Be Extended': Sanjay Nirupam Amid Row Over Language Rule For Auto & Taxi Drivers |

Mumbai: The debate over making Marathi compulsory for auto and taxi drivers intensified on Monday, with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam backing the policy but urging the government to extend the implementation deadline.

Speaking ahead of a key government meeting, Nirupam said, “We support this order, but the deadline should be extended to May 1 or even a year later so that every auto and taxi driver can learn the Marathi language.”

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The Maharashtra government has proposed making Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1, with provisions requiring drivers to pass a language test conducted by the RTO. Failure to do so could result in cancellation of permits, seizure of licences and confiscation of badges, conditions that have sparked widespread concern.

Nirupam clarified that there is no disagreement over respecting Marathi. “Everyone living in Maharashtra should speak Marathi and communicate in Marathi. There is no dispute about that,” he said. However, he termed the penalties proposed in the government resolution as harsh and potentially unjust.

He warned that strict enforcement without adequate transition time could have serious consequences. “If drivers fail the test and their permits are cancelled, it could push many into a crisis of livelihood. People may be left without income,” he added.

The issue has also triggered political tensions within the ruling alliance and beyond. While some groups have strongly backed the move, others have opposed the immediate enforcement.

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Key Meeting On The Issue Scheduled Today

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has so far taken a cautious stance on the matter. A crucial meeting is scheduled today at the Mantralaya, where transport authorities and representatives of auto and taxi unions will discuss the issue. The meeting will be held in the office of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, with key stakeholders including labour leader Shashank Rao and Nirupam expected to attend.

With strong reactions from both drivers and political groups, all eyes are now on the outcome of the meeting, which could determine how the controversial Marathi language mandate is implemented across the state.