Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Calls Meeting On Mandatory Marathi Test For Auto And Taxi Drivers Amid Union Backlash | File Pic

Mumbai: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has convened a meeting on Monday with leaders of various auto-rickshaw and taxi unions to discuss the proposed implementation of a mandatory “functional Marathi” test for drivers seeking licences to operate passenger transport services in Maharashtra.

Key Attendees and Discussion Points

The meeting will be attended by key union representatives, including Sanjay Nirupam and labour leader Shashank Rao. Discussions are expected to focus on the need for non-Marathi speaking drivers to acquire basic working knowledge of Marathi and the steps the government can take to facilitate language training.

The state government has maintained that making “functional Marathi” compulsory is aimed at improving communication between drivers and passengers, enhancing service quality, and ensuring better administrative coordination. With Marathi being the official language of Maharashtra, officials argue that clear communication is essential as millions of commuters rely daily on autos, taxis, buses, and app-based services.

Union Criticism of Proposal

However, the proposal has drawn sharp criticism from sections of auto and taxi unions. They have termed the reported decision to cancel licences of drivers unable to read and write Marathi from May 2, 2026, as “unjust and illegal,” and have demanded its immediate withdrawal.

In response, unions have also called for a separate meeting to decide their future course of action. A major gathering of auto and taxi drivers has been scheduled for April 27, 2026, at Keshav Gore Smarak Trust Hall in Goregaon, where a large turnout is expected. Union leader Shashank Rao has urged drivers to participate in large numbers.

The issue has triggered a wider debate, balancing linguistic inclusion with practical challenges faced by drivers, many of whom come from non-Marathi speaking backgrounds.

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