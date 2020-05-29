'We have not demanded President’s rule': Devendra Fadnavis on Maha govt amid COVID-19 crisis

Apparently affording a breather to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has denied any plans of his Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the six-month old Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have not demanded the President’s rule. The BJP does not want to form the government; this is not the right time."

He also said that it is more important to fight coronavirus pandemic. "We want to focus on helping the poor, farmers and use all our energy to help people. I do not think this is the time when we should think of changing the government," Fadnavis told Hindustan Times.