'We have not demanded President’s rule': Devendra Fadnavis on Maha govt amid COVID-19 crisis

Apparently affording a breather to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has denied any plans of his Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the six-month old Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
While talking to Hindustan Times, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have not demanded the President’s rule. The BJP does not want to form the government; this is not the right time."
He also said that it is more important to fight coronavirus pandemic. "We want to focus on helping the poor, farmers and use all our energy to help people. I do not think this is the time when we should think of changing the government," Fadnavis told Hindustan Times.
The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated with both the sides seeking to rebut each other's claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis.
On May 26, Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference had accused the MVA partners of indulging in "cover fire" tactics to hide their own failures in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state by spreading rumours like that the BJP is trying to bring down the government.
He further said that what the state requires in this critical time is "assertive leadership" and tough decision making which is apparently lacking, but the BJP is here to play the role of "a constructive opposition" by speaking up for the people of the state.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)