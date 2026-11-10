'We Came Solely For Diwali Get-Together': Rajesh Tope On Meeting Sharad Pawar Amid NCP Merger Buzz |VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rajesh Tope on Tuesday met party chief Sharad Pawar, saying that visiting him during Diwali has been a longstanding tradition.

Tope discusses drought situation

Speaking to reporters, Tope said, “For the past 10–15 years, it has been our tradition to visit Sharad Pawar during Diwali to seek his blessings. To ensure this tradition remains unbroken, we came here today specifically for that purpose. We discussed Diwali, the recent elections in our region and, most importantly, the drought situation. We spoke at length about the current challenges, including the drying up of sugarcane crops and the difficulties faced by sugarcane farmers.”

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Tope further said that after hearing about the challenges faced by the state, Pawar offered suggestions on how to tackle the situation.

No merger discussions during meeting

However, when asked about the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions, Tope said, “Today, we came solely for a Diwali get-together. No political matters were discussed. Ultimately, all decisions within the party are made by the leadership, by Sharad Pawar himself. While discussions do take place from time to time, no such decisions or political deliberations occurred during our meeting today.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the merger speculation, stating that neither faction had discussed the possibility with the BJP.

“If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of a Diwali gathering at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Fadnavis responds to merger speculation

Fadnavis' remarks came amid speculation about a possible merger between the two Pawar-led factions following a meeting between NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

According to reports, Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak, in Mumbai on Saturday along with other ministers.